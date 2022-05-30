Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, arrested on suspicion of DUI

▶ Watch Video: Paul Pelosi arrested for DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in California on Saturday, according to police records. The 82-year-old’s bail was set at $5,000, police records show.

Pelosi was arrested late Saturday night in Napa County, according to police records.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” a spokesperson for Pelosi told CBS News.

Nancy Pelosi on Saturday was in Rhode Island, where earlier in the day she gave the commencement address at Brown University.

News of Paul Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.