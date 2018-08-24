Pat’s Ultimate U.S. Open Winners–August 24, 2018

August 24, 2018

Morning Team U.S. Open Tennis Predictions 2018

Listen to my “Ultimate U.S. Open Winners” which aired on today’s Morning Team Show. Enjoy!

It’s the moment everyone has been sitting on pins and needles for the last six weeks since Wimbledon concluded.

It’s time for Pat’s Ultimate U.S. Open Winners!

First, Charlie, would you please get the music bed started.

It’s not as memorable as the old NBC Wimbledon theme, but here’s the old CBS U.S. Open theme music to stoke some great memories at Flushing Meadows.

If you recall, and how could you really ever forget, I went .500 with my Wonderful Wimbledon Winners predictions.

I told you Garbine Mugaruza would repeat on the women’s side. I was WRONG!

But I gained redemption when I picked Novak Djokovic to regain his old form and win it all at the All-England Club.

So, a .500 record is good. But we can do better with my U.S. Open picks.

You know, selecting a winner on the women’s side has been tough.

I could go with World #1 Simona Halep, who won the French Open this year. I could pick Australian Open Champ Caroline Wozniaki. Or I’d have no problem cheering-on Wimbledon champ Angelique Kerber.

Oh, and then there’s that 23-time Grand Slam winner named…Serena…something?

Now, Sloane Stephens is the defending champion, and she’s had a decent year. But it’s always tough to repeat.

Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azerenka, Karolina Pliskova, Daria Kasatkina, Aryna Sabalenka could also win.

How am I doing with these pronunciations?

I’m going bold with a prediction…give me American Madison Keys to prevail the fortnight and win her first grand slam!

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal is the defending champion.

Rafa won another French Open titile, and won a warm-up hard-court tournament in Canada.

Novak Djokovic has been on fire, not only winning Wimbledon, but also the hard-court tourney in Cincy last week.

Roger Federer is still his dominant self, but hasn’t won a major since the Australian last winter.

Now, everyone is expecting Roger, Rafa, or Novak to win it all, and that’s probably going to happen. Despite being in their 30’s, these guys are still playing like they’re from another planet.

But as I did with the women’s side, I’m presenting you with yet another bold pick on the men’s side!

Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro is back. His service game is deadly, and his forehand is the greatest I’ve ever witnessed as a tennis fan.

His only major championship is the 2009 U.S. Open.

Make two U.S. Open titles!

Give me Juan Martin Del Potro to win the Men’s U.S. Open Championship!

So, I’ve got Madison Keyes on the women’s side, and Juan Martin Del Potro to win it all on the men’s side!

And that’s Pat’s Ultimate U.S. Open Winners on WSGW’s “Morning Team Show!”

