Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–September 7, 2018

September 7, 2018

Listen to this week’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications.” This segment is a spin-off from the infamous “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” which used to air on the old First Day show. Pat picks the Michigan, Michigan State, and Detroit Lions’ games each and every Friday. The Spartans saved Pat from posting a goose egg last week. Can Pat recover this week? Listen to find out!

**********************************************************

It’s Friday.

That means it’s time for the most exciting two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right! It’s time for another installment of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW!

Well, it’s a new year, but sad to say, the same results for Pat The Prognosticator.

I told you my Central Michigan Chippewas would walk-out of Kentucky with an upset win against the Wildcats. But…that didn’t happen. Hey, remember my fellow Chips! We party better than Michigan and Michigan State! We’ll always have that!

I told you Michigan State would pull away late to beat Utah State. They did score late, but that wasn’t to pull away! They needed to score to regain the lead late in the fourth. The Spartans prevailed to give me a victory.

And I’m in debt to Sparty because the Michigan Wolverines posted a woeful 24-17 road loss at Notre Dame. I, like many others, bought into the preseason hype filtering-out of Ann Arbor about an unstoppable defense, an improved offensive line, and a bigger and stronger Maize and Blue team.

All fans witnessed was more of the same in South Bend. And regardless of what Michigan’s president says, head coach Jim Harbaugh is on the hot seat after losing yet to another rival.

So, I started 1-2 last week. Not good, but it could’ve been worse.

Let’s make it better with a new “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications!”

*******************************

The Spartans barely survived against Utah State at home. Yes, the Green and White’s offense is impressive. They might have found a gem with RB Connor Heyward, who scored twice in that big second half last week. However, MSU’s defense got chewed-up by the Aggies until the end when the defense finally forced a turnover to clinch the victory. This week isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the Spartans, who head West to visit the Sun Devils of Arizona State. Kickoff is 10:30pm Eastern. And it’s going to be hot! Expect this to be another close one, but if the Spartans lose, they don’t deserve their #15 ranking.

Give me the Spartans OVER the Sun Devils–30-24!

*****************************

The Michigan Wolverines welcome Western Michigan to the Big House Saturday at Noon. You can hear coverage starting at 11am on WSGW 790AM. Michigan will play in front of a cranky fan base after last week’s disappointment in South Bend. The Wolverines enter this game going 9-9 in their last 18 games, and losers of four straight. They must use these next five games to show improvement, and more importantly, to build confidence. This program desperately needs to win its next five games before Wisconsin comes to town. They get it done against a weaker opponentt. Besides, Michigan cannot lose to the Broncos. This CMU alum won’t stand for it!

Give me the Wolverines OVER the Broncos–38-13!!

*****************************

And finally, your Detroit Lions begin the Matt Patricia Era this Monday Night when they host the lowly New York Jets. The Lions had a miserable preseason. The first team offense got pushed around. The first team defense got pushed around. And even the special teams didn’t play all that great, either. The good news for the Lions is they enter the opener relatively healthy, and they get to play the Jets who are going with top pick Sam Darnold to start at quarterback. It’s imperative for the Lions to win this one because their next four games are brutal. Expect Matthew Stafford to do just enough to lead the Lions to victory.

Give me the Lions OVER the Jets–27-20!!!

***************************

That’s another exciting edition of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW!

pat@wsgw.com