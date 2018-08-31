Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–August 31, 2018

August 31, 2018

Listen to the first ever “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show! It’s similar to the old “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” segment. The transcript of this week’s picks is located below. If the sound clip doesn’t appear, just refresh the screen.

It’s been a terribly long off-season for we fans of the pigskin.

The summer has been stifling hot, but the Tigers have not.

The 2018 Tigers provided very little cheer, making fans long for players like Carlos Guillen, Kenny Rodgers, and Rob Deere.

But you needn’t fret anymore, football fans.

Your buddy, Pat, is back with one of the most exciting segments in talk radio across this great land.

That’s right! It’s time for the first episode of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show!

We’ve renamed this segment from “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” because instead of just picking professional football games, I’ve decided to change it up!

During every football Friday, I will give you my expert picks with Michigan and Michigan State football. And, of course, I’ll give my my weekly Lions pick as well.

So, without further ado, here is the first ever…Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications!

We begin with the Spartans of Michigan State. They host the Aggies of Utah State at Spartan Stadium later tonight. Kickoff is 7pm. The Spartans aren’t necessarily flying under the radar since they’re ranked 11th in the AP Preseason Poll. They return 19–19!–starters in 2018. And this is a team which won 10 games last year, including big wins against that rival from Ann Arbor and Penn State. Head coach Mark Dantonio needs nine wins to tie the legendary MSU coach Duffy Daugherty. Expect Utah State to give a good effort, but the Spartans defense eventually takes over, allowing Brian Lewerke (who I rate as the Big Ten’s Best Quarterback) to lead the offense for some late scores to help Dantonio get within eight wins of Duffy.

Give Me MSU OVER Utah State–34-17!

I’ll give you my Michigan pick in a moment. First, since the Detroit Lions don’t begin until next week, I have to pick another college football game this week. Let’s go with Saturday’s big showdown between Central Michigan and Kentucky. If this were a basketball game, I’d be nuts to go with CMU. And maybe I’m still nuts to pick the Chips considering they’re starting a new quarterback, but they will get it done. Don’t doubt me! Well, go ahead and doubt me. I’d doubt me, too!

Give Me The Chips OVER Kentucky–28-27!!

And finally, the Michigan Wolverines and their embattled head coach Jimmy Harbaugh visit South Bend for a Saturday Night showdown against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. This is the first time the two teams are facing each other since 2014. Michigan needs a big road win. Michigan needs a big win to build confidence. Yes, they lost their best wide receiver, Tarik Black, with a foot injury. But with transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, an experienced backfield, and a highly talented receiving group, Michigan ought to put up some points against the Irish defense. Michigan’s defense must also rise to the occasion. While dominant at times last year, the Wolverine defense got burnt for some big plays. That can’t happen against a Notre Dame offense, which lost some highly touted offensive lineman to the NFL this season. Michigan needs this win. If they want to win, Michigan must utilize TE Zach Gentry in the redzone!

Give Me Michigan OVER Notre Dame–30-20!

That’s the first ever “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show!

