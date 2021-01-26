Patrick Mahomes says he's cleared to play in AFC Championship game

▶ Watch Video: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell invites 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl 55

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Thursday that he’s been cleared to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes, who was injured in last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, said he was fully cleared by both team and independent doctors.

“Everything’s been good and I’ve (gone) through what all the three, four different doctors have said,” Mahomes said in a news conference Friday. “And everything’s looked well, and I’m out of it now.”

Mahomes suffered the injury last Sunday in his team’s 22-17 win against the Browns. His backup, veteran Chad Henne, filled in under center to close out the game and was expected to fill in should Mahomes be unavailable Sunday.

Mahomes, 25, was required to go through the league’s five-step concussion protocol, which requires players to rest and then slowly increase their activities from light workouts to strength training. They’re then required to undergo an independent neurological consultation by a non-team affiliated doctor.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (14-2) are currently -2.5 favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Bills (13-3).