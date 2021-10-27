Patrick Chung, former New England Patriots safety, charged with assault

▶ Watch Video: New England Patriots star Patrick Chung on opting out of the 2020 NFL season

Former New England Patriots player Patrick Chung was charged Wednesday with assaulting a woman in Massachusetts, CBS Boston reports.

The 34-year-old former safety allegedly hit a woman with an open hand outside of a Milton home before pushing her to the ground, according to CBS Boston. He is also accused of taking her phone and throwing it, leading the screen to shatter.

Paramedics evaluated the woman but determined she did not need treatment, CBS Boston reports.

Chung was charged with domestic assault, battery and vandalizing property, but was released on a $10,000 personal surety, which places his own money on the line if he violates the conditions of a restraining order that was granted just before his arraignment. His next court date is set for November 7, according to CBS Boston.

Patrick Chung leaves court. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty

“He looks forward to being able to set the record straight with respect to what actually occurred. He’s the victim, not the aggressor of this matter,” Sandy Pesiridis, his defense attorney, said in court. “My client is a gentleman, and in no way would ever harm a woman. That as much I am sure about.”

Representatives for Chung did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

Chung spent 11 years in the NFL, including two stints with the New England Patriots. He helped the Pats win three Super Bowls (2012, 2015 and 2016). The Patriots selected Chung in the second round with the 34th overall pick. He logged 11 interceptions and a 778 tackles during his career and was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, alongside stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

In 2020, he opted out of the football season over COVID-19 concerns, before announcing his retirement in 2021.