Patients With Mental Health Problems Have New Treatment Options

McLaren Bay Region's first PHP treatment program patient Joe Garzell describes successful treatment as his parents, Sandy and Jim Garzell, listen. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

McLaren Bay Region is offering a first of its kind mental health treatment in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Partial Hospitalization Psychiatric Program or PHP Manager Jennifer Whyte says it’s an out patient type service, six hours a day, Monday through Friday at McLaren Bay Region’s west campus off Midland Road in Bangor Township.

Whyte said unlike traditional mental health treatment that requires a threat to yourself or others, a diagnosis of depression, anxiety or being bipolar, qualifies you for the program with intense personal and group therapy sessions. The program also includes medication management, anger management, conflict resolution and family therapy. She said most insurance programs cover the costs.

McLaren’s first patient to attend the program, Joe Garzell, calls it a life saver. The 30-year-old Bay City man has suffered with mental health issues most of his life and attempted to kill himself several times. He credits the program with helping him make a 180 degree turn in how he handles a critical situation.