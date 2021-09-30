      Weather Alert

Passenger opens exit door and walks out on to wing of plane in Miami

CBS News
Sep 30, 2021 @ 7:04pm

An airplane passenger was detained Wednesday evening after he opened the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. The plane, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was in the process of “positioning” at the gate when the incident took place.

He was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

The man was taken to a local jail but then transferred to a hospital because he didn’t feel well, according to CBS Miami. Charges are pending.

“We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” American Airlines, which was operating the plane, said in a statement Wednesday. It added that the Boeing 737 MAX had 171 passengers and six crew members onboard.

The aircraft was able to safely arrive at the gate and deplane, CBS Miami reported

