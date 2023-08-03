Passenger allegedly injures Delta flight attendant with “sharp object”

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight that had just arrived at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans got into what a source at the carrier depicted to CBS News as a “physical altercation” with a flight attendant Wednesday afternoon.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Nelson Montgomery, 39, of New Orleans, “is believed to have injured himself using a sharp object,” then “grabbed a flight attendant” and injured her with it.

“She suffered two superficial lacerations … and was later treated on scene,” the statement said, adding that Montgomery “was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him.”

Montgomery was treated at a local hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the statement continued, and was to be booked on charges of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace, and simple battery.

The airport declined to comment to CBS News.

There was no word on what prompted the alleged actions by the passenger.