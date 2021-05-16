Passage: Remembering Norman Lloyd

It happened this past week . . . the loss of three creative people in very different fields.
Actor Norman Lloyd died Tuesday in Los Angeles.
He first won notice with the Mercury Theater under Orson Welles in the 1930s.
In 1942 he played a Nazi spy in the Hitchcock thriller “Saboteur” … memorably dangling from the Statue of Liberty’s torch:
He went on to many other roles, from the 1980s hospital series “St. Elsewhere,” to the 2015 film “Trainwreck,” opposite Amy Schumer.
Long known as the oldest-working actor in Hollywood, Norman Lloyd was an astonishing 106 years of age.
For more info:
“Sunday Morning” also notes the loss of architect Helmut Jahn, who died a week ago Saturday in a bicycle accident outside Chicago.
He designed many of that city’s most notable buildings … and some of its most controversial.
His State of Illinois Center provoked sharp debate when it opened in 1985. He designed buildings in other cities, too, including New York and Philadelphia.
Helmut Jahn was 81.
And Spencer Silver died a week ago Saturday at his home in Minnesota.
A long-time chemist at 3M, he discovered a unique adhesive used in what was originally called the Press n’ Peel memo pad.
Not that successful at first, the pad was renamed the Post-It Note in 1980 … and the new name stuck.
Spencer Silver was 80.
Story produced by Robert Marston and Juan Torres Falcon. Editor: Remington Korper.