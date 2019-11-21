Parvovirus in Cats at Saginaw County Animal Shelter
(Alpha Media file photo)
Officials with the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center are reminding residents to make sure their pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date after an outbreak of feline parvovirus occurred at the shelter.
Two cats died and three were euthanized since November 13 when the shelter announced the illness. Parvo is spread through cat urine or feces and causes fever, vomiting and diarrhea and is often fatal.
The shelter has 41 cats, all of which have been quarantined and are being monitored. Officials have yet to determine where the virus originated as the shelter takes in a lot of stray cats. They’ve suspended taking in any more cats or adopting them out while the current population is monitored for signs of the disease.
Officials say adoptions should resume after a week.