Party on McCarty “Motown Night” June 27

It’s Party on McCarty “Motown Night” with KISS 107.1 FM and WSGW

Thursday, June 27 at The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd)

Doors open at 5pm and Music starts at 5:30pm

Band Sponsor: Emil Rummel Insurance

Featuring: “Risque” from 5:30 – 7:30pm (including a special set with Sky Martin)

Headliner: “Soul Express” from 8-10pm

It’s Military Night

CASH ONLY

$5 parking fee per vehicle

$2 admission charge for anyone 13 and older

– ATM on the grounds (after entry)

– Food vendors have card payment capabilities

Accepting donations for Foster Families Navigation & Resource Center

(A donation receives an entry to win great prizes)

Coupons from Saginaw area McDonald’s and 7-11 stores will be given after entrance

Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the FUN

Outside food/drink, pets and umbrellas are not allowed. Thank you for understanding!

A special thank you goes out to the Party on McCarty main sponsors:

Serra Chevrolet

Toyota of Saginaw

Dow Credit Union

Burt Watson

Wolgast Corp

McDonald Auto Group

Texas Roadhouse Restaurant

The Fordney Club

The Print Shop

COPOCO Credit Union

ALL funds raised go the Saginaw Township Soccer complex grounds upkeep, improvements, and youth program expenses.

Watch for announcements and updates on Facebook @Party on McCarty