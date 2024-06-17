Party on McCarty “Motown Night” June 27
It’s Party on McCarty “Motown Night” with KISS 107.1 FM and WSGW
Thursday, June 27 at The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd)
Doors open at 5pm and Music starts at 5:30pm
Band Sponsor: Emil Rummel Insurance
Featuring: “Risque” from 5:30 – 7:30pm (including a special set with Sky Martin)
Headliner: “Soul Express” from 8-10pm
It’s Military Night
CASH ONLY
$5 parking fee per vehicle
$2 admission charge for anyone 13 and older
– ATM on the grounds (after entry)
– Food vendors have card payment capabilities
Accepting donations for Foster Families Navigation & Resource Center
(A donation receives an entry to win great prizes)
Coupons from Saginaw area McDonald’s and 7-11 stores will be given after entrance
Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the FUN
Outside food/drink, pets and umbrellas are not allowed. Thank you for understanding!
A special thank you goes out to the Party on McCarty main sponsors:
Serra Chevrolet
Toyota of Saginaw
Dow Credit Union
Burt Watson
Wolgast Corp
McDonald Auto Group
Texas Roadhouse Restaurant
The Fordney Club
The Print Shop
COPOCO Credit Union
ALL funds raised go the Saginaw Township Soccer complex grounds upkeep, improvements, and youth program expenses.
Watch for announcements and updates on Facebook @Party on McCarty