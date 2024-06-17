WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Party on McCarty “Motown Night” June 27

By Charlie Rood
June 17, 2024 5:40PM EDT
Party on McCarty “Motown Night” June 27
Party on McCarty

 

It’s Party on McCarty “Motown Night” with KISS 107.1 FM and WSGW

Thursday, June 27 at The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd)

Doors open at 5pm and Music starts at 5:30pm

Band Sponsor:   Emil Rummel Insurance

Featuring:   “Risque” from 5:30 – 7:30pm  (including a special set with Sky Martin)
Headliner:   “Soul Express” from 8-10pm  

It’s Military Night

CASH ONLY
$5 parking fee per vehicle
$2 admission charge for anyone 13 and older
– ATM on the grounds (after entry)
– Food vendors have card payment capabilities

Accepting donations for Foster Families Navigation & Resource Center
(A donation receives an entry to win great prizes)

Coupons from Saginaw area McDonald’s and 7-11 stores will be given after entrance

Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the FUN

Outside food/drink, pets and umbrellas are not allowed. Thank you for understanding!

 

A special thank you goes out to the Party on McCarty main sponsors:
Serra Chevrolet
Toyota of Saginaw
Dow Credit Union
Burt Watson
Wolgast Corp
McDonald Auto Group
Texas Roadhouse Restaurant
The Fordney Club
The Print Shop
COPOCO Credit Union

ALL funds raised go the Saginaw Township Soccer complex grounds upkeep, improvements, and youth program expenses.

Watch for announcements and updates on Facebook @Party on McCarty

 

