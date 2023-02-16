Parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump post-election conduct to be released

A Georgia district attorney on Thursday will release some of a special grand jury’s report on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was ordered Monday by a judge to release three sections of the lengthy report — the introduction, conclusion and a section in which the grand jury “discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony.”

The rest of the report was ordered to be kept under wraps until prosecutors complete their investigation.

Media organizations including CBS News had argued that the full report should be made public immediately, but Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney largely rejected their effort.

The grand jury, a 23-person panel of Georgians with three alternates, interviewed 75 witnesses while probing efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the presidential election. They served as an investigatory body that could recommend charges but could not indict. They recommended in their report that it be released, according to McBurney.

Willis’ office has indicated in court filings that others have faced scrutiny in the probe, including a group of 16 Georgia Republicans who participated in an alternate elector scheme and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.