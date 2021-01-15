Part of bus dangles from NYC overpass

A section of an “accordion” bus was dangling off a New York City overpass near the George Washington Bridge after the vehicle crashed late Thursday. Authorities said the nine people on board were brought to area hospitals and the bus was secured and was to be towed.

Police said the Metropolitan Transit Authority bus “failed to navigate” a portion of the Cross Bronx Expressway or suffered a brake failure. No other vehicles were involved.

Onlookers posted video of the scene on social media. It showed the rear portion of the bus sitting on the highway but the front portion hanging from the overpass.

Section of bus is seen hanging from Cross Bronx Expressway overpass in New York City on night of January 145, 2021. The Citizen App

Front section of Metropolitan Transit Authority “accordion” bus is seen dangling from Cross Bronx Expressway overpass in New York City late on night of January 14, 2021. @DJKingBori

The Fire Department said one of the injuries was serious, two were “non life-threatening” and the other six were minor. The Associated Press said the person seriously hurt was the driver.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.