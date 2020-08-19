Parolee Arrested in Bay City on Several Charges
(Alpha Media file photo)
A man recently released from prison was arrested again in Bay City Sunday, August 16 after trying to steal a car and rob a McDonald’s.
Police responded to a 7-Eleven at 900 Cass Ave. for a report of an argument in the parking lot around noon. Witnesses told police the suspect, 40-year-old Jeremy Donald, also tried taking a woman’s car. He had left the scene before police arrived, walking to the McDonald’s at 2200 Broadway, where police say he threw a brick through the window, breaking another window while inside the restaurant and demanding money from the employees.
He was arrested and has been charged with armed robbery, carjacking, breaking and entering with intent to commit a larceny, and malicious destruction of a building.
Donald was paroled August 6.