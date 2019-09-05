      Weather Alert

Parks And Recreation Millage Closer to Ballot In Saginaw County

John Hall
Sep 4, 2019 @ 9:03pm
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

A March, 2020 vote is planned for a proposed six year renewal of  Saginaw County’s Parks and Recreation millage. The issue passed the Board of Comissioners’ County Services Committee Wednesday with the full board expected to act on it later this month.

Parks and Recreation Director Brian Keenan-Lechel says a gate fee waiver for county residents initiated five years ago led to a near tripling in park  attendance.

Keenan-Lechel added plans for enhanced recreational opportunities include a proposed splash pad and playground at the  Haithco Recreation Area.

