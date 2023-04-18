Parking garage collapses in New York City

▶ Watch Video: CBS News New York

A parking structure in New York’s Lower Manahttan area has at least partially collapsed.

People have been trapped inside the building at 57 Ann Street in the Financial District between Nassau and William streets, said NYC District 1 Councilmember Christopher Marte on Twitter. Fire Department officials confirm there are people injured, CBS New York reported.

The New York Police Department and the mayor’s office have advised people via Twitter to stay away from the area.

Photo of cars at a parking garage that partially collapsed in New York City on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Zach Powers/Twitter @Notzachpowers

This is a breaking story and will be updated.