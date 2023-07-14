Parking and Traffic to be Restricted Around Dow GLBI (City of Midland)

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational gets underway this week at the Midland Country Club, and area residents are warned that traffic and parking restrictions will be affecting the surrounding area. From 6 a.m. Monday until midnight on Saturday, the eastbound lanes of West Saint Andrews Road will be closed to traffic from Noeske to the entrance of the country club.

Parking will not be allowed in the area on West Saint Andrews, West Sugnet, Hillcrest, and Dyckman Roads, as well as Noeske and West Nelson Streets and Crane and Hill Courts.

Main parking for the event will be available at Dow Diamond with shuttles running to and from the country club.

Traffic is expected to be heavy, and drivers are asked to be patient and avoid the area if possible.