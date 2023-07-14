WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Parking and Traffic to be Restricted around Dow GLBI

By jonathan.dent
July 14, 2023 4:20PM EDT
Share
Parking and Traffic to be Restricted around Dow GLBI
Parking and Traffic to be Restricted Around Dow GLBI (City of Midland)

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational gets underway this week at the Midland Country Club, and area residents are warned that traffic and parking restrictions will be affecting the surrounding area. From 6 a.m. Monday until midnight on Saturday, the eastbound lanes of West Saint Andrews Road will be closed to traffic from Noeske to the entrance of the country club.

Parking will not be allowed in the area on West Saint Andrews, West Sugnet, Hillcrest, and Dyckman Roads, as well as Noeske and West Nelson Streets and Crane and Hill Courts.

Full Map of Parking and Traffic Restrictions (City of Midland)

Main parking for the event will be available at Dow Diamond with shuttles running to and from the country club.

Traffic is expected to be heavy, and drivers are asked to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman
3

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
4

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw
5

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House