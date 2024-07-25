Park Fire in Northern California explodes in its first day; man arrested

▶ Watch Video: Park Fire forces evacuations as 45,000 acres burn

A wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon in a park near Chico, California, north of Sacramento, grew quickly to 6,465 acres by late night then exploded overnight to 45,550 acres, Cal Fire said. The Park Fire was just 3% contained as of 10 a.m. PT on Thursday — roughly the same as it had been for several hours.

Cal Fire arson investigators have arrested a 42-year-old Chico man on suspicion of starting the blaze, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey announced. His arrest followed reports of an unknown male seen pushing a burning car into a gully at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the upper part of Bidwell Park, where the blaze broke out, the district attorney said. The car slid 60 feet down an embankment and went up in flames completely, sparking the Park Fire.

Ramsey said the unknown man was then seen calmly leaving the area among other residents who fled as the fire rapidly grew. A local judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday morning for the suspect’s arrest, and he was booked into the Butte County Jail where the warrant stipulated he would be held without bond until his Monday arraignment. The suspect’s name will be released later, officials said.

Authorities in Butte County and neighboring Tehama County issued numerous evacuation orders and warnings as the Park Fire developed, CBS News Sacramento reported. Shelters were set up for people and for animals impacted by the fire, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a news release early Thursday that 3,500 people had already been evacuated from the area.

Newsom announced that the state received a grant from FEMA to bolster California’s response to the fast-moving blaze. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the grant had been issued.

Homeland Security said roughly 1,100 homes in and around the towns of Eco, Richardson Springs and Cohasset, all within Butte county, were directly threatened at the time the agency received Newsom’s request for assistance — which was before its size increased seven-fold. Those three towns alone are normally home to a population of about 10,000 people, the department said.

It wasn’t clear how many, if any, structures were damaged or destroyed and there were no reports of injuries or deaths. At one point, more than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Even after the arson suspect’s arrest on Thursday, an investigation into the Park Fire and its cause remained ongoing, said Ramsey.

Smoke and flames rise from the Park Fire, burning near Chico, Calif., on July 25, 2024. The picture was taken with long exposure. Fred Greaves / REUTERS

The evacuation order appeared to include Chico Regional Airport but Airport Manager Tom Bahr told Torphy, “The airport continues to operate and continues to provide services to combat the Park Fire.” It doesn’t have commercial flights.

Butte County’s recent wildfires

Butte County has had a very busy fire season this summer, CBS News Sacramento points out.

The Thomspon Fire in the Oroville area recently scorched more than 3,700 acres, forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, and destroyed dozens of structures, including houses.

The day after the Thompson Fire started, the Grubbs Fire just south of that in Palermo was much smaller but also forced evacuations.

In mid-July, the Railbridge Fire, just south of Palermo, burned 130 acres, forced evacuations, destroyed or damaged several structures and injured at least one person.

Back in June, the Apache Fire, which burned in the same general area near Oroville and Palermo, scorched nearly 700 acres and forced its own round of evacuations.

Nearly two weeks before the Apache Fire, the Junes Fire burned nearly 1,100 acres in Palermo and also forced people from their homes.