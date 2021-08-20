Parents in Saginaw Baby Death Facing Murder Charges

Two Saginaw parents remain in jail after the death of their baby earlier this week. Ryan Garstecki and Amber Martinez have been charged with 2nd Degree murder after they called 9-1-1 to report their 14-month-old baby boy, Jesse James Martinez-Garstecki, was not breathing.
Saginaw Police arrived within minutes and immediately began providing life-saving assistance before an ambulance could arrive. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the baby deceased.
Detectives arriving at the scene treated the incident as a homicide. The two parents were brought in for questioning, arrested and jailed on child abuse charges after a review by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
Both parents were schedule for arraignment on Friday.