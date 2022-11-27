Parenting Workshop Offered by Saginaw Schools and GLBHC

What if taking care of yourself was the secret formula for parenting with greater ease?

On Friday December 2, 2022, from 11:00am-1pm The Success Academy at 1000 Tuscola Street in Saginaw, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers along with Saginaw Public Schools will be hosting the nationally recognized Talk Early – Talk Often parent workshop to give parents resources for self-care. The two-hour workshop presented by the founder of Parent Action for Healthy Kids, Barbara Flis, is offered free of charge. Parents and caregivers of middle and high school youth will learn how to recognize and use opportunities to open the door for conversation.

For more information or to pre-register contact Inez Williams at 989-399-4425 or [email protected]