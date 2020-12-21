Paragliding Santa rescued after getting caught In power lines

A paraglider dressed as Santa Claus was rescued after being caught in power lines in Rio Linda, California on Sunday. Te Santa was removed safely from the power lines after being trapped for over an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted photos and video of the rescue.

That moment when your training pays off. #SantasHelpers https://t.co/vsnUFV7DGX — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 20, 2020

CBS Sacramento reports that Alisa Cumbra’s son recorded the crash. When she saw the video, Cumbra didn’t know what to believe.

“I’m like, is he okay? Did he get electrocuted? What’s going on?” Cumbra said.

Neighbors said they heard this pilot buzzing the skies before in this area.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy, who lives near where the crash happened, said.

It was a sight that this pilot’s friends were shocked to see happen.

“He did it. He went ahead and did it. He hit the power line,” said a woman named Angela, who said she was the pilot’s friend.

This jolly Saint Nick, who traded in Rudolph for this aircraft, was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And, that’s when he experienced engine problems,” Kennedy said.

The fire department told CBS Sacramento that there wasn’t conduction from the lines occurring at the time.

“The pilot had a mishap. He was actually out doing something, really good for the community, and in 2020 I think it’s something we all need,” Cpt. Chris Vestal said.