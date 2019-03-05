Parade Association Receives Bay City Mayoral Proclamation

Bay City’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Association accepted a Mayoral proclamation during the City Commission meeting Monday declaring March 17th as Parade Association Day.

Association Treasurer Jan Rau explained this year marks the Parade’s 65th anniversary. Rau added about 75 entries are in place at this point. Past Parade Marshall’s and Pageant Queens will be asked to join the milestone event.

It kicks off at Two PM on Saint Patrick’s Day from Center and Park before making its way toward downtown.