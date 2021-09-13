Panel Selects New Bay County Clerk

The Bay County Clerk Appointment Panel has appointed Kathleen Zanotti of Bay City as Bay County Clerk, following the retirement of former clerk Cynthia Luczak. The appointment is effective through December 31, 2022, when Zanotti will be required to run for election to retain the position.
The panel reviewed 62 applications and interviewed four candidates. Zanotti has a Bachelor’s degree in economics and management from Albion College with an emphasis in accounting, and a minor in History. Zanotti has served as the Bay County Retirement Administrator and Accountant for five years and has served as a Bay City 3rd Ward Commissioner. She is married with one son and a second child expected this fall.