Panel Discussion At SVSU Focuses On Confederate Flag Symbolism

A panel of high school and college students, administrators and teachers convened at Saginaw Valley State University Tuesday to discuss the evolving symbolism of the Confederate flag.
Panel moderator and SVSU Sociology Professor Joni Boye-Beaman says she can respect both southerners who think about the flag one way and African-Americans reacting differently. Boye-Beaman remains hopeful that a civil
conversation can still emerge while debating these types of “hot button” First Amendment issues.
Boye-Beaman added the discussion followed classes being cancelled at Bay City Western for a day earlier this year when Confederate flag bearing vehicles parked outside the high school. A Western student who graduated in June
was one of the panel participants.