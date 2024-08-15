Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon has become a force for cancer research

▶ Watch Video: A look at the Pan-Mass Challenge’s journey, impact

The hills of Wellesley, Massachusetts, are no match for Billy Starr, who thrives on challenges.

Starr launched the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon, after his mother passed away from cancer when he was just 23. Originally intended as a one-time bike-a-thon in 1980 with 36 riders, the event has evolved into a yearly tradition that draws nearly 7,000 cyclists from around the globe.

“The winner is all of us. You can bike as small as 25 miles or as long as 220 miles, you can bike one or two days. But you’re gonna participate on a bicycle,” said Starr.

Every dollar goes directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where more than half of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the last five years were developed.

“One of the ironic successes of the Pan-Mass Challenge is cancer is everybody’s story. Everyone’s been touched for it. And to give back while having such a meaningful, and, at the same time, fun weekend, can carry you for a long time through the year,” said Starr.

The event has become the largest single athletic fundraiser in the U.S., has reached a historic milestone by raising $1 billion for cancer research.

This year’s ride saw participants like Dena Ofengeim — who is 31 and has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer — take part to support the cause. Ofengeim joined her team, “Team Breast Friends,” for her second ride, inspired by the life-saving work at Dana-Farber.

“What do you do when you want to help Dana-Farber? You ride in the PMC in Massachusetts,” said Ofengeim.

Through the rain, the heat, and the hills, more than 154,000 people—nearly all affected by cancer in some way—have turned hardship into hope, all while making philanthropic history.

It’s a dream Starr has been pedaling toward for decades.

“It was always a great event, but what was once an intimate band of brothers and sisters is now a mega event that demonstrates what can actually happen when a large group of people work together for a common goal. That’s powerful,” said Starr.