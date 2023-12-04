Oxford University Press Names ‘Rizz’ Its Word Of The Year

LONDON (AP) — Oxford University Press has named “rizz? as its word of the year to highlight the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped “Swiftie” or an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift, “situationship” which means an informal romantic or sexual relationship and “prompt” which is an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program.

The annual decision was announced on Monday.

It was made by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

The four finalists were selected by a public vote.

The publisher said that rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma and can be used as a verb as in to “rizz up” or chat someone up.