Oxford High School Suspect’s Parents Charged

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the high school sophomore charged with killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts each. Authorities have said 15-yaer-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire shortly before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford High School. Police said James Crumbley legally bought the gun his son used on Black Friday.