Oxford High School Suspect’s Parents Charged

Ann Williams
Dec 3, 2021 @ 12:24pm
Ethan Crumbley appears on a video arraignment at 52nd District Court in front of Judge Nancy Carniak in Rochester Hills, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say Crumbley, 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the high school sophomore charged with killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School.

This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts each. Authorities have said 15-yaer-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire shortly before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford High School. Police said James Crumbley legally bought the gun his son used on Black Friday.

