Owosso Pervert

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force has arrested an Owosso man after allegedly viewing child pornography online.

56 year old Daniel Leonard Herrick was arrested following an investigation in which evidence was seized from his home. Herrick was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of distribution of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, you can report it to the cyber tip line at missingkids.org/cyber tipline.