Owosso Man Convicted of Disturbing a School

A man from Owosso has been convicted after videotaping staff and students through windows from outside a school in Holly.
48-year-old Matthew Wrosch was found guilty by an Oakland County jury of one misdemeanor count of disturbing a school after Police say he was caught recording classes from outside the Holly Area Schools Administration and Special Education Curriculum Building on March 10th. A school administrator confronted Wrosch, which is when police say he became argumentative. The school was placed in lockdown and staff called 911 to report the disturbance. Holly police officers then encountered Wrosch still outside the school and advised him to leave- arresting him when he refused and became argumentative with them. With a sentencing hearing on June 29, he faces up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh says Wrosch is an active member of the Michigan Constitutional Crusaders, a group known for starting confrontations with public officials and post videos of the incidents online.