Overpass Repairs Restrict Lanes on South Washington Avenue in Downtown Saginaw

Three lanes of M-13 in Saginaw will be closed at I-675 for repairs to the overpass after it was hit by an excavator last week.

On August 28th, the top of an excavator that was on a trailer hit the underside of the I-675 overpass, damaging some of the beams. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation crews transporting the equipment failed to properly assess its height as it was transported through the corridor. The roadway was closed while crews cleared the scene, and part of the highway was temporarily sectioned off by construction barrels.

MDOT says repairs to the overpass will begin Wednesday , and M-13 will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the area. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 20th.