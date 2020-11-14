Over 184,000 COVID cases reported in U.S. in one day, shattering previous record

▶ Watch Video: More than 184,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

The United States set COVID-19 records for a fourth consecutive day, with more than 184,000 cases reported Friday and over 68,000 people hospitalized with the virus. An average of over 1,100 Americans have died per day of the virus over the last week, as officials nationwide announce new measures in response to the surge.

“We’re announcing today we are going to re-establish a field hospital with 240 beds,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced at a press conference Friday. His state used field hospitals during the spring virus surge to take care of an overflow of patients.

Disparities in responses, however, remain deep as every state sees a surge in cases. As of now, 28 states mandate masks be worn, CBS News’ Michael George reports, while ten do not.

Idaho is one of those without a statewide mandate, and Governor Brad Little appealed for his residents to use common sense.

“This comes down to personal responsibility. Please wear a mask when you’re around another person who’s not in your household,” Little said Friday.

In contrast, Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered a two-week “freeze” that limits social gatherings and requires businesses to close their offices to the public and to mandate work-from-home “to the greatest extent possible.” It also closes gyms, museums, gardens and zoos, as well as both indoor and outdoor entertainment activities, among other measures.

Frontline healthcare workers check information at a COVID-19 testing site amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso on November 13, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Getty Images

College football also took a tough stance after Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards tested positive. The ASU-Cal game was called off along with at least a dozen college football games set for the weekend — including matchups featuring three of the top-ranked teams in the nation.

Late Friday evening, North Dakota’s governor ordered a statewide mask mandate after months of arguing it was unnecessary. The state currently has the highest new case rate in the country.

Parents in New York City, once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, were cautioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio that schools there could close as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, the state of Utah is grappling with full ICUs amid their surging case numbers.

Already, one in every 378 Americans tested positive for COVID-19 this week. One projection says the pandemic will be at its height in January.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s newly-formed coronavirus advisory board, said the U.S. may reach 200,000 new virus cases per day.

“We are going to see by far the darkest days of this pandemic between now and next spring when vaccine becomes available,” he said.

“Do not be at all surprised when we hit 200,000 cases a day.”

President Trump painted a more optimistic outlook on the pandemic Friday, saying he expected Pfizer’s vaccine to receive emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. The vaccine still needs to clear hurdles with the Food and Drug Administration.

The president also said he would not issue new national restrictions.

President-elect Joe Biden called the federal government’s response “woefully lacking.”