Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled For Fire Hazards

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in the U.S. and Canada following a report of one consumer death.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Good Earth Lighting’s now-recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and cause the unit to catch on fire.

That can pose serious burn and smoke inhalation risks.

To date, the CPSC notes that there’s been one report of a consumer who died, as well as another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year.

Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.