Outhouse Race Coming to Saginaw’s Hoyt Park

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw is hosting the 8th Annual Outhouse Race on Saturday, February 12 at Hoyt Park in Saginaw. Teams build outhouses to race on ice, using unique themes and costumes. They compete not only to have the fastest outhouse, but to be the most creative.
Outhouses must be at least 3 ft. by 4 ft. by 6 ft. tall. They can be built of wood, cardboard or any material except for glass. Some sort of toilet seat must be installed along with a roll of toilet paper. It also has to be mounted on skis. The outhouse can be pushed, pulled or whatever needs to be done to get it down the track. Teams must have a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 5, which is suggested because one person must be ride in the outhouse during the race.
Prizes, sponsored by Wildfire Credit Union, include $300 for first place, $150 for second and 50-dollars for third. The “Judges Choice” Award for the most creative outhouse wins a Spirit Hockey package that includes 15 tickets to the Eagles Nest with pop and pizza. There will be other prizes for spectators. Find out more on the Positive Results Downtown Saginaw website: https://www.prideinsaginaw.org/
The race starts at 1:00 p.m.