Outbreak of COVID-19 on CMU Campus; School Warns Against Large Parties
(photo courtesy Heather Johntson)
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Central Michigan University is causing concern for public health and school officials.
As of Saturday, August 22, the Central Michigan District Health Department reported 38 positive cases of coronavirus at the campus in Mt. Pleasant. Officials directly link these cases with the return to campus and in-person classes.
School officials also received video footage of a large party of students at Deerfield Apartments. The school sent out a letter to the student body saying large gatherings endangers lives. The school will begin issuing fines and considering suspensions of students who host or participate in such parties.