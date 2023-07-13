Outages Reported from Thunderstorms in Mid-Michigan

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to thousands of mid-Michigan homes and businesses following thunderstorms Wednesday and overnight.

Currently, more than 1,100 customers are without power in Saginaw County, mainly around Hemlock and Fremont Township and Bridgeport Township. Bay and MIdland counties are not experiencing any loss of power. Nearly 7,000 people are without power in Genesee County, scattered around the area. Only 231 outages are reported by DTE Energy in Huron and Tuscola counties combined, and nearly 200 are without power in Gratiot County.

Restoration times vary throughout the morning.