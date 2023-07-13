WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Outages Reported from Thunderstorms in Mid-Michigan

By News Desk
July 13, 2023 6:50AM EDT
Share
Outages Reported from Thunderstorms in Mid-Michigan
(source: Consumers Energy)

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to thousands of mid-Michigan homes and businesses following thunderstorms Wednesday and overnight.

Currently, more than 1,100 customers are without power in Saginaw County, mainly around Hemlock and Fremont Township and Bridgeport Township. Bay and MIdland counties are not experiencing any loss of power. Nearly 7,000 people are without power in Genesee County, scattered around the area. Only 231 outages are reported by DTE Energy in Huron and Tuscola counties combined, and nearly 200 are without power in Gratiot County.

Restoration times vary throughout the morning.

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman
3

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
4

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw
5

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House