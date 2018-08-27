Outages, Flood Watch in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Overnight storms have caused power outages for thousand of Consumers Energy customers in the Great Lakes Bay Region. As of August 27, Midland County is reporting more than 500 in the city of Midland, Jasper Township and Porter Township. Bay County is largely unaffected, with just over 100 outages near MBS International Airport, about 92 in Auburn and a few scattered around the county. Saginaw Township has several areas without power, including Freeland, Thomas Township, the city of Saginaw and surrounding areas, Merrill and Zilwaukee. Consumers Energy is reporting about 1720 outages in Saginaw County. Consumers is estimating a restoration time of around 4:00 p.m. for most areas, though some areas could have power restored sooner.

Consumers has these safety tips to remember:

· Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and to call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

· Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

· Operating a generator may produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running.

Storms are expected to continue throughout the day, producing between 1-2 inches of rainfall, though 3-5 inches is possible in some areas. 1-2 inches has already fallen overnight. A flood watch is in effect until noon today in Bay, Genesee, Midland, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties.