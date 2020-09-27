Outage Planned for Genesee County at the Beginning of October
(photo courtesy Consumers Energy)
Consumers Energy will conduct a planned power outage in Genesee County on Saturday, October 3.
Company officials say the outage will take place in Mundy and Grand Blanc Townships starting around midnight for about six hours, which is designed to ensure reliability of the electric infrastructure. Consumers will reroute power lines in areas including:
- Grand Blanc Rd. between Dort Hwy. and Jennings Rd.
- Fenton Rd. from Reid Rd. to just south of Baldwin Rd.
- Cook Rd. from Linden Rd. to Fenton Rd.
- Torrey Rd. from Baldwin Rd. to just south of Reid Rd.
More than 4,500 Consumers customers are expected to affected by the outage.
If inclement weather prevents the work, the outage will be done October 4.