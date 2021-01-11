Otsego County Crash Injures Seven
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two people are being treated in a Saginaw hospital after a rollover crash in Otsego County.
Police say the crash occurred on Old 27 near N. Otsego Lake Dr. before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, January 10. A 17-year-old Afton girl was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado south with six passengers. Their ages ranged between 17 and 19, according to police.
Police say the truck left the road, hit an embankment and went airborne, striking another embankment, totaling the vehicle. Five of the occupants were treated for minor injuries, while two 17-year-olds were taken to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw with serious injuries.
Police say speed is a likely factor in the crash, which is under investigation.