Organization recognizes Infant Loss Remembrance Day

On Saturday, October 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. Keys of Hope will host a Wave of Light event to remember infants lost either to miscarriage, stillbirth or other causes.

Anesha Stanley is executive director and founder of Keys of Hope and says the candlelight vigil will provide opportunities for parents to grieve and honor their babies. Families who pre-register for the event will have their baby’s name read as they walk through rows of more than 20,000 pink, blue, and white lights. The event, set to be held at the Saginaw Soccer Complex, coincides with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The event is free to attend, and for more information visit www.keysofhopefoundation.com on the web.