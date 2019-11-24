#OptOutside this Black Friday
Photo courtesy of Tyler Leipprandt and Michigan Sky Media (source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Recreation Equipment, Inc. (REI) are encouraging residents to get outside on Black Friday into some natural settings instead of hitting up those shopping centers.
In its fourth year, the DNR and REI are partnering to get people into the outdoors after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 29, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport vehicle entry fee providing access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas, 138 state forest campgrounds, and state trailheads and boat launches. While no Recreation Passport is needed, all camping, permit and license fees still apply.
Some activities to consider doing this Friday and all year long:
- Hiking, running, snowshoeing or even fat-tire cycling. There are more than 13,000 of miles of trails to wander around the state.
- Bird and other wildlife watching.
- Visits to Michigan historical sites and lighthouses.
- Hunting or late-season fishing.
- Or simply enjoy the quiet, slowed down pace of the state’s beauty, getting away from the noise and clamor of everyday life.
For a list of activities and interesting sites, visit the DNR’s Things to Do webpage.