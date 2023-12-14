Oprah Winfrey portrait revealed at National Portrait Gallery

▶ Watch Video: Oprah Winfrey portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

Oprah Winfrey was honored with a portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday, joining the ranks of the Obamas, Harriet Tubman and George Washington.

The media mogul famously hosted “The Oprah Winfrey Show” out of Chicago for 25 years. And her portrait, which shows her in a purple gown at her California home, was painted by Chicago-based artist Shawn Michael, who grew up watching the show, according to the gallery.

There are several other symbolic elements of the portrait. The purple gown is meant to symbolize “The Color Purple,” the 1982 film she starred in based on Alice Walker’s novel by the same name. She is also surrounded by 12 oak trees – symbolizing the 12 disciples integral in her faith.

As a talk show host, Oprah interviewed a whopping 37,000 people and became a household name. She went on to create her own television network, OWN, and has continued to nab high-profile interviews, including one with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that aired on CBS in 2021.

One of her most recent projects is producing a musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” She said at the unveiling ceremony for the portrait that she chose to wear purple in the portrait because it has been “seminal” in her life.

As the curtain was drawn on the painting, Oprah exclaimed, “Spectacular. Great job,” according to the Associated Press.

National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet spoke at the unveiling of the portrait, which will be on display from now until Oct. 20, 2024, according to the gallery

“Through her rise to fame as host and producer of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ Oprah demonstrated an unparalleled ability to connect with people and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves,” Sajet said. “Her vision and spirit deserve recognition in the nation’s Portrait Gallery, and we are delighted to celebrate her with this commissioned portrait by Shawn Michael Warren, who has reflected her warmth and compassion in this painting.”

The gallery has commissioned 35 portraits of living people who have shaped American culture since its first one in 1994 – a portrait of George H.W. Bush by Ronald Sherr. Since then, several presidents and first ladies have been depicted in portraits after their terms ended, including other notable Americans such as Jeff Bezos, Ava DuVernay, Bill and Melinda Gates and Colin Powell.