WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Operation Safe Driver Week

By christianamalacara
July 8, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Share
Operation Safe Driver Week
CVSA-Operation-Safe-Driver week

Michigan State Police will have a stronger presence as they conduct commercial vehicle inspections across the state as part of an annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. Operation Safe Driver Week will run Sunday, July 9th through Saturday, July 15th. The increase of officer presence will be state wide

CVSA 2023 Dates

as officers will lookout for unsafe driving behaviors. Identified unsafe drivers will be pulled over and issued a citation or warning. Officers are looking for speeding, improper lane changes, following too closely, texting or hand held use of a phone while driving, and overall reckless driving. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported there were 11,258 fatal crashes in the U.S. where at least one driver was speeding, 29% of the total traffic fatalities for 2020.

To learn more about Operation Safe Driver Week visit www.CVSA. org

Popular Stories

1

Two Dead, 15 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Saginaw
2

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
3

Victims Identified in Saginaw Mass Shooting, Suspects Still At Large
4

Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman
5

Body of Missing Midland Man Found In Gladwin County