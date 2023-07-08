Michigan State Police will have a stronger presence as they conduct commercial vehicle inspections across the state as part of an annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. Operation Safe Driver Week will run Sunday, July 9th through Saturday, July 15th. The increase of officer presence will be state wide

as officers will lookout for unsafe driving behaviors. Identified unsafe drivers will be pulled over and issued a citation or warning. Officers are looking for speeding, improper lane changes, following too closely, texting or hand held use of a phone while driving, and overall reckless driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported there were 11,258 fatal crashes in the U.S. where at least one driver was speeding, 29% of the total traffic fatalities for 2020.

To learn more about Operation Safe Driver Week visit www.CVSA. org