Operation Clear Track Seeks to Prevent Railroad Accidents

This week (Sep. 20-26) is Rail Safety Week. During the week is Operation Clear Track, a rail safety awareness campaign aimed at reducing injuries and deaths at or near railroad tracks.
On average, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours in the U.S. That leads to about 2,000 serious injuries and deaths every year. The Michigan State Police are partnering with more than 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement departments to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.
For more information, visit oli.org.