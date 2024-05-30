Operation Chill Rewards Kids for Good Deeds, Behavior

The Saginaw Police Department and 7-11 are offering kids engaged in good behavior free Slurpees.

Operation Chill, in its 29th year, allows police officers to award a free Slurpee coupon to kids they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior. That includes wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open, among other reasons. 7-11 will issue moore than 550,000 coupons nationwide this year to more than 1,300 participating law enforcement agencies.

Coupons can be redeemed at any participating 7-11, Speedway or Stripes store.