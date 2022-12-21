Openings on Several Boards in Bay City

(WSGW File Photo; Bay City Hall)

The City of Bay City is looking to fill vacancies on a number of boards and committees in the new year.

The city’s Board of Review has nine open seats with terms set to expire in 2025. Applicants are also being sought for a vacancy on the Brownfield Redevlopment Authority, which oversees revitalization of obsolete or blighted properties, as well as for two empty seats on the Building Code and Fire Code Boards of Appeals. More localized management boards for Columbus Avenue and Midland Street also have vacancies.

A list of qualifications, as well as applications can be found at the City Clerk’s Department or at BayCityMI.org. Completed applications should be sent to the City Manager’s office at City Hall or emailed to [email protected] no later than January 11th to be considered.