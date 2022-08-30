Opening of Liberty Bridge Delayed Due to Supply Chain Issues

Liberty Bridge (WSGW file photo)

Libery Bridge in Bay City may reopen by the end of the year, after construction on the bridge has been set back due to supply chain issues.

Those issues have held up key mechanical components to the bascule bridge, especially along the southern lanes. Bay City Bridge Partners General Manager of Operations Lynn Pavlawk says despite the setbacks, several important milestones in the bridge’s reconstruction have been met. These include severalsegments of concrete poured for driving lanes, mechanical work on the north lanes of the bridge.

Pavlawk says successful tests on the electrical and mechanical components of the east side bascule were done last week as well.

Pavlawk says despite delays and rising inflation, the project still falls within the original budget. Once completed, which she says should be around the end of the year, the bridge will have a 75 year life span with regular maintenance.