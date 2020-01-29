Open House Discussion Focuses On Freeway Intersection Work
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
A big crowd came to the Buena Vista Township Hall Tuesday to hear more about a planned $61,000,000 rebuild involving I-75 and M-46.
MDOT Bay City Transportation Service Center Manager Jack Hofweber says this is the last area of the freeway in Saginaw County to be worked on by repair crews in this cycle. Hofweber added construction will start sometime this spring with replacement of the M-46 bridge over the freeway. Two roundabouts will be built on either side of the bridge with repairs on the freeway scheduled for 2021 and 2022 when the overall project wraps up.