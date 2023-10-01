WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Open House at Fire Station 1 in Midland

By christianamalacara
October 1, 2023 9:25AM EDT
The Midland Fire Department (MFD) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote Fire Prevention Week. MFD will host its annual open house on Saturday the 14 th from 1 to 4 pm at Fire Station One, located at 816 E. Haley Street in Midland.

The importance of fire safety and prevention is needed in the home and education starts with the youth of the community. 

“A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” said Fire Marshal John Jurek. Jurek was promoted to Fire Marshal of the Midland Fire Department in 2022.

Informative activities for all ages will be available at the open house. Including a meet and greet with  first responders from Midland Police Department, MyMichigan EMS, Midland County 911, and Dow Emergency Services and Security. 

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit www.fpw.org

 

