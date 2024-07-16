WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Only Minor Injuries Reported in Train vs. Vehicle Crash In Saginaw County

By News Desk
July 16, 2024 5:30AM EDT
Only Minor Injuries Reported in Train vs. Vehicle Crash In Saginaw County
Police in Saginaw County responded to a car versus train crash Monday in Bridgeport Township.

Police were called around 12:30 in the afternoon to an area of Curtis Road near Dorwood after the train struck the vehicle. Police say the occupants, a man and a woman, were trying to beat the train across the tracks. The car was pushed about 100 feet down the tracks before sliding into a ditch. Some railroad electrical equipment was damaged as well.

The occupants were taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

